Indian opener and Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has been through a rough patch this Indian Premier League season. His performance has declined in the past few matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite recent challenges, it's important to note that Gill's last 50+ score arrived on 10 April during the match against Rajasthan Royals. However, he has since faced some difficulties, failing to reach double figures thrice.

In IPL 2023, Gill scored 322 runs in 11 matches at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 137.40. He has also scored two half-centuries, and his highest is an unbeaten 89 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite being selected in the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Gill has been kept as a reserve player along with Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed.

With the performance degrading day by day, former Indian opener Virendra Sehwag backed Gill to return stronger. He also recalled his own playing days and referred to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I think he's lucky that his name is in the T20 World Cup reserves. KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad are not even in that. That's a good point and he should be motivated by that. Next time, he should not let his place go once he gets a chance. He should focus on scoring runs at a good strike-rate so he doesn't get replaced," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“In my days, we had Ganguly, Tendulkar, Dravid, Laxman. It doesn't matter how many runs the other guys scored, these guys didn't go out because they never stopped scoring runs. How will you drop them if they keep scoring runs? They never gave a reason to get dropped. This is what Shubman Gill has to learn. Once he returns to Indian team and plays regularly post the World Cup, he shouldn't let such an opportunity arise again. Improve your skills and score big, because big scores will eventually save you," said Sehwag further.

