Shubman Gill hit on forehead in IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant's brotherly love wins hearts - Watch viral video

Shubman Gill got an injury scare after the Indian captain was hit on the forehead on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Gill, who scored his maiden double hundred in Tests the previous day, looked in pain and was immediately attended by the BCCI medical team on the ground.

The incident occurred after lunch in an over bowled by Ravindra Jadeja with Harry Brook batting. The England batter drove powerfully with the ball racing to Gill at the first slip at a rapid pace. The Indian captain got a very little time to react. In the process, the ball missed Gill's hand and hit on his forehead.

The 25-year-old looked in immense pain. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who was standing just beside him, was the first to check on his captain and asked the physio to enter the field for treatment. Gill was treated on the field immediately and resumed fielding shortly after.

Harry Brook, Jamie Smith revive England As far as the match is concerned, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith hit respective centuries to revive England after the hosts were five wickets down with just 84 runs on board. Having started the day at 77/3, England lost Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes of successive deliveries.

However, it was the unbeaten 271-run stand for the sixth wicket between Smith and Brook that resurrected the English innings. At Tea, England were 355/5. Smith was at 157 not out and Brook unbeaten on 140. When Smith came in, England were over 500 runs behind.

India have already lost the first Test by five wickets. The Gill-led side need to win this Test match to level the series 1-1 before both the team head to Lord's for the third encounter. Manchester and Kennington Oval will play host to the fourth and fifth Tests.