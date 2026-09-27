Shubman Gill hits 10th ODI century as India close in on West Indies target

Shubman Gill marked the first ODI of the West Indies tour with his 10th one-day hundred, driving India into a strong position in a chase of 296 at the Greenfield International Stadium.

The India captain reached the landmark in the 31st over, punching Jayden Seales straight of mid-on for four. He took off his helmet and bowed to the Thiruvananthapuram crowd.

Shubman Gill sets the chase after choosing to bowl Shubman Gill had won the toss and put West Indies in. “We're gonna bowl first. Looks a pretty good surface. Looks like a decent surface, very hot, so I think it'll come a little bit better under lights, so we'll try to chase,” he said.

Rohit Sharma and Gill gave India a solid platform of 74. Rohit made 32 off 35, with two fours and three sixes, before edging Alzarri Joseph to Jewel Andrew. Gill then settled in with Kohli. His fifty came off 49 balls. The hundred came off 96, with 13 fours and a six.

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Virat Kohli had spoken about Gill’s captaincy on the eve of the series. “Shubman, the captain, is still learning. He is still young in the role, but he has got the right perspective and the right kind of intensity to lead the Indian team,” Kohli told JioStar. “He has got the desire to lead the Indian cricket team in the right way, which is the most important factor. So, I see him leading for a long time, and he will be absolutely fine.”

Captain’s form holds through 2026 Shubman Gill came into the match after an elbow scare in the nets on Friday, when he was struck by Mohammed Siraj. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak cleared him on Saturday. “I think he is fine and ready to play,” Kotak said.

His ODI year already included 154 against Afghanistan and fifties against New Zealand and England. This was his second hundred of 2026 and his first against West Indies in the format.

Naman Dhir made his ODI debut. Siraj was left out, with Kuldeep returning. India still had Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to come. The chase was not finished. Gill’s hundred had given it control.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI - Playing XI West Indies Playing XI: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales