Shubman Gill ignites IND vs PAK debate with ‘biggest’ remark ahead of marquee Champions Trophy 2025 clash

India's match against Pakistan might be considered ‘big’ for everyone in the world but for Shubman Gill, it will be become ‘biggest’ if Men in Blue play their arch-rivals in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. The highly anticipated encounter on Sunday in Dubai will determine the fate of both the teams in Group A in the race for the semifinal.

While India are placed slightly in a better place after a win over Bangladesh, Pakistan are on the brink of exiting the tournament following their loss against New Zealand in the tournament opener.

The India opener, who has been in tremendous form with back-to-back hundreds in ODI cricket, acknowledged the magnitude of the match but emphasized that the team remains focused on delivering their best performance.

"First of all, I think it is a big match, but I think the biggest match would obviously be the final that the team plays. And definitely, we have been playing some good ODI cricket.

"Pakistan, unfortunately, have lost some of the matches that they have played recently, but by no means are we going to take them as a lesser side. It is important for us to bring our A-game tomorrow," Shubman Gill said in the pre-match press conference.

The India-Pakistan rivalry has long been a topic of discussion, with many experts debating whether the match receives too much attention. Shubman Gill, however, believes that the hype is justified.

"I don't believe that over-hype or under-hype is a thing. India-Pakistan has a long history. It's an exciting contest when both these teams play. Everyone enjoys watching it. If so many people are happy to watch the match, then who are we to say that it is underhyped or overhyped? We go there to play cricket.

"Our effort is to play for the team I am playing for, to represent my country, and to win with all my heart," the right-hander said.