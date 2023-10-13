'Shubman Gill is 99 percent available', says Rohit Sharma ahead of India-Pakistan ICC World Cup match
The talented young batter missed India's opening two encounters in the World Cup - against Australia and Afghanistan, as he was down with dengue fever. However, Gill was spotted having an extensive net session in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning.
India is all set to play its toughest match on 14 October against its arch-rival Pakistan in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and it looks like their only headache going into ahead of the blockbuster is over. The reason is that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that opener Shubman Gill is "99 percent" available for selection.