India is all set to play its toughest match on 14 October against its arch-rival Pakistan in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and it looks like their only headache going into ahead of the blockbuster is over. The reason is that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that opener Shubman Gill is "99 percent" available for selection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The talented young batter missed India's opening two encounters in the World Cup - against Australia and Afghanistan, as he was down with dengue fever. However, Gill was spotted having an extensive net session in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning.

Earlier, Gill tested positive for a viral infection, when the team arrived in Chennai for India's World Cup opener against Australia. He was then admitted to a city hospital the following day due to a drop in his platelet count. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though he was discharged the next evening, the BCCI ruled him out of the Afghanistan game in Delhi, and as a result, he did not travel with the team.

On Thursday, Gill arrived in Ahmedabad and according to a report, he headed straight to the Narendra Modi Stadium at around 11 AM and spent over an hour practicing. He then went to the batting nets with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) having arranged six net bowlers and a throwdown specialist for the star opener. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest update on Gill's health is a big relief for Team India heading into the clash against Pakistan, as he has been India's most in-form ODI batter this year.

Looking at his stats, Gill scored 1230 runs in 2023, at 72.35 with five centuries and as many fifties. In Ahmedabad, he has scored 280 runs in five innings which includes two centuries, both scored this year - one on T20Is and the other in Tests. Also, as part of his IPL team Gujarat Titans, Gill smashed 572 runs, the most by any player at a single venue (Ahmedabad) in an IPL season in India, in nine innings in the 2023 season which included two hundred and three fifties.

Now, if Gill is returning to the playing XI, it means India would bench Ishan Kishan, who had opened in his stead. Kishan managed two runs against Australia before struggling his way to a run-a-ball 47 against Afghanistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!