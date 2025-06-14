Shubman Gill, KL Rahul among runs during India's intra-squad game in Kent; Shardul Thakur shines with ball

KL Rahul continued his sublime form with the bat with yet another fifty on English soil while new captain Shubman Gill also struck a half-century on the first day of India's intra-squad game in Kent. The Indian team is in the United Kingdom for a five-match Test series against England. The intra-squad game is the last option to fine-tune their preparation ahead of the big series starting on June 20.

Unlike the India A vs England Lion games, the intra-squad clash, from June 13 to 16, is a closed-door affair with no scorecard or match statistics available for this game. Even the BCCI has also barred the media personnel from this game.

The news of fifties from Rahul and Gill were revealed through a social media post from BCCI. “A solid Opening Day in the Intra-Squad game! Half-centuries for KL Rahul & Captain Shubman Gill. Shardul Thakur amongst the wickets,” the BCCI post said.

According to a Sportstar report, on the final day of the intra-squad game, a BCCI official will brief the media about the performances of the players in the game.

Gambhir returns home due to emergency For the unknown, India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday returned to the country after mother Seema Gambhir had to be hospitalized due to a heart attack. She is currently being treated in the ICU in a New Delhi Hospital.

“Gautam's mother had a heart attack on Wednesday. He and his family left for India on Thursday and they have reached Delhi,” a BCCI source told news agency PTI.

Gambhir is expected to return to England in a week's time if everything goes well at his home. "His mother is showing signs of recovery although she is still in the ICU. In all likelihood, he will be back in the UK before the start of the opening Test if all goes well,” the source added.