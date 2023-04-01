Shubman Gill leads Gujarat Titans to victory in Tata IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings1 min read . 12:15 AM IST
- Gujarat Titans won the TATA IPL 2023 opener by beating Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets.
Defending champions Gujarat Titans on 31 March clashed against the 4-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
After winning the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya chose to bowl first. Batting first, CSK's star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a whopping 92 runs in just 50 balls, supported by Moeen Ali (23). However, wickets started to collapse and by the end of 20 overs, CSK managed to put 178 runs in the scorecard.
For GT, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph took 2 wickets each. While, Josh Little clinched one wicket.
Chasing the target of 179 runs, GT openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill were just phenomenal. Saha scored 25 runs in just 16 balls, but was shown the pavillion by Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Then Gill took over the responsibility to score on his shoulders and made a massive 63 runs in just 36 runs. Sai Sudarshan (22) and Vijay Shankar (27) supported him well, but they too were shown the pavilion by Hangargekar.
After the fall of Gill, Rashid Khan* (10) and Rahul Tewatia* (15) stayed on the pitch and ensured GT a victory by 5 wickets.
For CSK, Rajvardhan Hangargekar became the most successful bowler dismissing three key players, while Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande clinched one wicket each.
On 1 April, Punjanb Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders from 3:30 pm (IST) in Kolkata, while, Lucknow Super Giants will clash with Delhi Capital from 7:30 pm (IST) in Lucknow.