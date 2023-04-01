Chasing the target of 179 runs, GT openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill were just phenomenal. Saha scored 25 runs in just 16 balls, but was shown the pavillion by Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Then Gill took over the responsibility to score on his shoulders and made a massive 63 runs in just 36 runs. Sai Sudarshan (22) and Vijay Shankar (27) supported him well, but they too were shown the pavilion by Hangargekar.