Shubman Gill leads India in its 600th Test; Who were Indian captains in 1st, 100th, 200th, 300th, 400th, 500th Tests?

Shubman Gill walked into history books on Saturday at the Galle International Stadium as he led India in its 600th Test match against Sri Lanka in the first of the two-match series, which are a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 cycle.

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Such a landmark moment comes a prety early in Shubman's career, after the Punjab cricketer took over as India's Test captain last year in England. In the process, India also became the first Asian and third team overall to play 600th Test matches after England (1097) and Australia (883).

Coincidentally, India's landmark 600th Test also came on the day the country is celebrating its 80th Independence Day. “Very big honor for me, every time you get an opportunity to lead your country, and even more so special on this occasion. Independence Day for us and 600th Test match, so looking forward," said the Indian captain at the toss.

In the process, Shubman entered the elite list of Indian captains - CK Nayudu, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli - to lead the national team in centenary Test matches. Legendary Nayudu was India's first Test captain when they played its first official game during their tour of England in 1932.

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India's Test captains at centenary matches

Matches Indian Captain Year Opponent Venue 1st Test Cottari Kanakaiya Nayudu 1932 England Lord's, London 100th Test Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi 1967 England Birmingham 200th Test Sunil Gavaskar 1982 Pakistan Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 300th Test Sachin Tendulkar 1996 South Africa Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad 400th Test Rahul Dravid 2006 West Indies Sabina Park, Jamaica 500th Test Virat Kohli 2016 New Zealand Green Park, Kanpur 600th Test Shubman Gill 2026 Sri Lanka Galle Internaional Stadium, Galle

Pataudi led India in its 100th Test match, that too against England in Birmingham 35 years later. In its 94-year journey so far, the Indian team have seen a total of 38 Test captains, the latest being Rishabh Pant. During this period, India handed Test debuts to 319 players, with Manav Suthar being the last lucky cricketer. Tendulkar has most Test caps for India - 200.

As far as the captaincy record is concerned, Kohli is the most successful Indian Test captain, leading the nation in 68 games from 2014 to 2022. Under Kohli, India won 40 Tests.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in