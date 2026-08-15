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Shubman Gill leads India in its 600th Test; Who were Indian captains in 1st, 100th, 200th, 300th, 400th, 500th Tests?

Shubman Gill walked into history books as he led Indiain its 600th Test match on Saturday against Sri Lanka, in the first of two matches in Galle.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Aug 2026, 11:06 AM IST
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India captain Shubman Gill and Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva pose with the trophy.
India captain Shubman Gill and Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva pose with the trophy.(ANI)
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Shubman Gill walked into history books on Saturday at the Galle International Stadium as he led India in its 600th Test match against Sri Lanka in the first of the two-match series, which are a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 cycle.

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Such a landmark moment comes a prety early in Shubman's career, after the Punjab cricketer took over as India's Test captain last year in England. In the process, India also became the first Asian and third team overall to play 600th Test matches after England (1097) and Australia (883).

Coincidentally, India's landmark 600th Test also came on the day the country is celebrating its 80th Independence Day. “Very big honor for me, every time you get an opportunity to lead your country, and even more so special on this occasion. Independence Day for us and 600th Test match, so looking forward," said the Indian captain at the toss.

In the process, Shubman entered the elite list of Indian captains - CK Nayudu, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli - to lead the national team in centenary Test matches. Legendary Nayudu was India's first Test captain when they played its first official game during their tour of England in 1932.

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India's Test captains at centenary matches

MatchesIndian CaptainYearOpponentVenue
1st TestCottari Kanakaiya Nayudu1932EnglandLord's, London
100th TestMansur Ali Khan Pataudi1967EnglandBirmingham
200th TestSunil Gavaskar 1982PakistanGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
300th TestSachin Tendulkar1996South AfricaMotera Stadium, Ahmedabad
400th TestRahul Dravid2006West IndiesSabina Park, Jamaica
500th TestVirat Kohli2016New ZealandGreen Park, Kanpur
600th TestShubman Gill2026Sri LankaGalle Internaional Stadium, Galle

Pataudi led India in its 100th Test match, that too against England in Birmingham 35 years later. In its 94-year journey so far, the Indian team have seen a total of 38 Test captains, the latest being Rishabh Pant. During this period, India handed Test debuts to 319 players, with Manav Suthar being the last lucky cricketer. Tendulkar has most Test caps for India - 200.

As far as the captaincy record is concerned, Kohli is the most successful Indian Test captain, leading the nation in 68 games from 2014 to 2022. Under Kohli, India won 40 Tests.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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