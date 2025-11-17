Shubman Gill leaves Kolkata hospital with neck held in cervical collar; India captain remains doubtful for Guwahati Test

Shubman Gill still remained doubtful for the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati, starting from November 22, despite the Indian captain being discharged from the hospital in Kolkata on Sunday. Gill suffered a neck spasm on day 2 of the first Test after playing just three balls.

He was subsequently ruled out on the third day of the Test match. His absence proved costly for India as the hosts lost the Test. Although his neck injury didn't look serious initially, but had to be admitted at a city hospital the same evening.

A six-member medical board, headed by Dr Saptarshi Basu, was formed for Gill which included a cardiologist and a neurologist. Despite being discharged, Gill will remain under the observation of the medical team of the private hospital and the BCCI.

It is understood that the 26-year-old has been advised to avoid commercial air travel during the recovery. That means, he won't be able to travel with the Indian team to Guwahati until fully recovered. He will also not take part in India's training session at the Eden Gardens, on Tuesday.

In a video that went viral on social media, Gill was seen leaving the hospital with a cervical collar around his neck to ensure no further damage is done. He was being assisted by a member of the BCCI medical team along with hospital doctors.

Former India captain and current president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Sourav Ganguly visited Gill at the hospital after the first Test finished on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. India had lost the game by 30 runs to train 0-1 in the series.

Who will replace Shubman Gill in 2nd Test? Should Gill is ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati, India may replace him with either Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal, both og whom are left-handers. Sudharsan, who impressed with 87 and 39 in his last Test against West Indies last month, was dropped from the Kolkata Test.

However, the Tamil Nadu batter managed a highest of 32 in the four innings against South Africa A earlier this month. On the other hand, Padikkal's last Test for India came in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he registered single digit scores. Against South Africa A, Padikkal managed to score 24.