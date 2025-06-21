Shubman Gill may face ICC punishment for breach of dress code on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 1st Test; what does rulebook say

India captain Shubman Gill might land into trouble after the right-hander was found violating the dress code on the first day of the opening Test match against England at Headingly in Leeds. Gill, who succeeded as the Indian Test captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the longest format of the game, was spotted earing black socks.

Although it looks to be a small factor but there are certain rules that a cricketer has to abide when it comes to clothing, including socks. However, it is still unclear what sort of sanction the Indian captain Gill will be getting, if given any.

What does ICC rulebook say regarding socks? According to the ICC's Player Clothing and Equipment regulations, under article 19.45, black socks aren't allowed in cricket. For Test matches, the cricketer has to wear socks that are “white, cream or light grey” in colour. As far as ODIs and T20Is are concerned, socks of colour “white, cream or light grey or the same colour as the base colour of the playing trousers” are allowed.

Richie Richardson, who is the ICC match referee for the ongoing first Test between India and England, will make the final call on Gill's breach in dress code.

Shubman Gill stars on captaincy debut Meanwhile, playing his first Test as an Indian captain, Gill passes with flying colours with an unbeaten 127, that included 16 fours and a six so far. He will start Day 2 for India along with vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who remained unbeaten on 65 overnight.

