Shubman Gill misses Punjab's Ranji Trophy 2026-27 opener against Assam; Delhi play Bengal without Rishabh Pant

Shubman Gill missed Punjab's Ranji Trophy 2026-27 opener against Assam in New Chandigarh on Sunday. The India Test and ODI captain was not named in the squad announced by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA). However, there is a possibility of Shubman featuring against Chhattisgarh in Punjab's second game from October 18 .

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In the absence of Shubman, Punjab will be led by former India U-19 captain Uday Saharan in the match against Assam. However, there are is no official word on Shubman either from BCCI or the PCA. Shubman's omission from Punjab's game against Assam comes after the BCCI national selection committee's directive to play at least one Ranji Trophy match.

Also Read | Shubman Gill smashes fastest ODI double hundred; watch special celebration video

Accordingly, Ravindra Jadeja is turning out for Saurashtra, KL Rahul for Karnataka, Gurnoor Brar for Punjab and Akash Deep for Bengal. Shubman is also not part of the India A squad and could use the Ranji fixture to get some game time before travelling to New Zealand, where he is expected to feature in the first three ODIs to prepare for the Tests.

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Punjab's playing XI against Assam Punjab: Uday Saharan(c), Salil Arora(w), Harnoor Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Jashanpreet Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Harjas Singh Tandon

Rishabh Pant misses Delhi clash vs Bengal Another Indian superstar missing the first round of Ranji Trophy 2026-27 is Delhi Rishabh Pant. The left-hander was the captain of the Rest of India (RoI) team that won the Irani Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month. Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who was also RoI's batting coach stated that Pant is dealing with a back spasm and viral fever.

Shukla stated that wicketkeeper-batter Pant had a swelling in his back and would be fine before the Test series against New Zealand. "Team is always first, and nothing is bigger than the team. This is a lesson for youngsters not to let go. There are many incidents such as the Anil Kumble one too.

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"The one who does not give up always moves forward. There is some swelling in his back, but he will be fine for the New Zealand series. He is very solid. We will see him dominate in New Zealand and win games for India," Shukla told RevSportz.

Delhi's playing XI against Bengal Delhi: Ayush Badoni(c), Yash Dhull, Sanat Sangwan, Ayush Doseja, Anuj Rawat(w), Sarthak Ranjan, Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Dev Lakra, Simarjeet Singh, Divij Mehra

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in