As India aims to extend their winning streak in the T20 series against Sri Lanka, vice-captain and opener Shubman Gill is notably absent from the Suryakumar Yadav-led squad. Gill has been ruled out of the second match due to a "neck spasm," prompting the inclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson after the toss was delayed by rain on Sunday, July 28.

In the opening match of the series on Saturday, Shubman Gill delivered a standout performance, scoring a rapid 34 off just 16 balls after India batted first. His aggressive innings, along with solid contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav, helped India set a formidable target of 213/7 in their 20 overs.

Shubman Gill, who served as a reserve in the T20 World Cup up to the group stages, was appointed captain of the Indian team for the T20I series against Zimbabwe when the BCCI announced a largely second-string squad.

Under his leadership, India achieved a dominant 4-1 series victory in Zimbabwe. Following Gautam Gambhir's appointment as head coach, Gill was elevated to vice-captain for both ODIs and T20Is.

India versus Sri Lanka T20I: 2nd Match India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to field against Sri Lanka in the rain-delayed second T20 International on Sunday, as the visitors aim to secure the series.

India started with a 43-run win in the opener in Kandy on Saturday to lead the three-match series 1-0 and begin a new era under Suryakumar and coach Gautam Gambhir.

India, having clinched the T20 World Cup last month, saw the retirement of key players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja from the format after the final.

In response to an early exit from the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka revamped their team by appointing Charith Asalanka as captain and Sanath Jayasuriya as interim coach. To keep their series against India alive, Sri Lanka also made a change in their lineup, bringing in off-spinner Ramesh Mendis to replace Dilshan Madhushanka.

India versus Sri Lanka T20I: 2nd Match teams India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Ramesh Mendis, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando

