Shubman Gill named India's Test captain, Rishabh Pant to be his deputy

Ajit Agarkar led selection committee has named Shubman Gill as the captain of Indian team while Rishabh Pant has been named his deputy. Gill has captained Gujarat Titans in this IPL season and has led the franchise to this year's playoffs. Meanwhile, Pant has led the Lucknow Super Giants and has also previously captained Delhi Capitals.

Ajit Agarkar on why Shubman Gill was named India's Test captain:

Speaking about the decision to pick Shubman Gill as India's Test captain, Agarkar said, "I mean, you don't pick captains for one door or two doors when you want to, want to try and invest in something that's going to help us going forward. That's, I mean, you always, like I said, maybe we've seen some progress over the course of the last year or two with him. There's no doubt with it. It is going to be as tough as it's going to be a five-match series in England, and maybe he'll have to learn on the job a little bit.