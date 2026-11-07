Watch | Shubman Gill registers second ODI duck, first golden duck: When was his previous dismissal without scoring?

Shubman Gill recorded the second duck of his ODI career and his maiden golden duck in the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The India captain fell for nought off the first ball he faced, caught by Henry Nicholls at second slip off Jacob Duffy. The dismissal came early in India’s chase of 135 after New Zealand had been bowled out for 134.

Jacob Duffy removes Shubman Gill on the first ball Shubman Gill walked out to open with Rohit Sharma. Jacob Duffy, bowling the second over of the innings, produced a length ball outside off stump that held its line. Gill tried to play with soft hands but edged it low. Nicholls took a clean catch close to the ground, and the third umpire needed only one replay to confirm it. India lost their captain before he had scored a run.

Duffy’s early strike put New Zealand on top in a low-scoring contest. The home side had posted 134 and then removed the opposition leader with the first delivery he faced. Gill’s attempt to get off the mark ended immediately. The low catch at second slip left no doubt once the television umpire reviewed it.

Watch video

When was Shubman Gill’s previous ODI duck? Shubman Gill’s first ODI duck came more than three years earlier. On March 19, 2023, Australia dismissed him for nought in Visakhapatnam during the second ODI of that series. Mitchell Starc bowled a full delivery outside off stump. Gill chased it and edged it to Marnus Labuschagne at backward point. The dismissal was recorded at 0.3 overs with India on 3. Gill had already faced one legal delivery, so the innings ended 0 off 2 balls rather than a golden duck.

India were bowled out for 117 in 26 overs that day. Starc took five wickets for 53 and was named Player of the Match. Australia chased the target without loss, reaching 121 in 11 overs for a 10-wicket win.

What makes the Wellington dismissal a golden duck? A duck means a batter is dismissed without scoring any runs. A golden duck is the specific case when that happens on the first ball faced. Both of Shubman Gill’s ODI ducks ended with catches, yet only the Wellington instance came from the opening delivery. The Visakhapatnam innings lasted two balls; the Wellington one lasted one. That distinction is why the latest dismissal is described as his first golden duck in the format.