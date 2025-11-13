Shubman Gill opens up on workload management ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test; ‘definitely more mental than physical’

Workload management in a term that is generally linked with the fast bowlers in cricket. But at times, it is often used for batters like Shubman Gill, who is playing non-stop cricket. switching to different formats within a space of few days, that too along with the captaincy burden.

In Indian cricket, the workload management has been vastly used for Jasprit Bumrah. As in the case for Gill, the 26-year-old was elevated as India's Test captain in June before being handed the ODI leadership duties in Australia last month. He is also the vice-captain of the T20I side.

Following the England Test series, the Indian team got a one-month break before being on the road full-time. Gill was a part of the India's Asia Cup 2025 campaign in Dubai and came home to lead against West Indies. Soon after the series against the Caribbean, Gill flew to Australia to play T20Is and ODIs. He along with several other members flew directly to Kolkata.

Speaking on the eve of the first Test, Gill spoke candidly on his workload management. “I am still trying to figure out how to manage it. Starting from the Asia Cup, we've been playing kind of back-to-back, travelling to different countries, switching between formats within four or five days. The challenge is definitely more mental than physical,” he said.

Not many are of his quality: Gill on Shami Meanwhile, Gill also broke silence on the omission of Mohammed Shami, who was overlooked against West Indies, South Africa (home Tests) and Australia (Away ODIs) despite performing well in the domestic circuit. The young skipper called Shami's snub as a "tough call".

With 15 wickets in his pocket in three matches in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, the non-selection of Shami from the Indian squad against the Proteas sparked widespread debate among the pundits and fans. The 35-year-old has also taken a five-wicket haul against Gujarat.