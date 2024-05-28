Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are emerging stars of Team India and the duo has displayed exceptional game in every format of the game. The dynamics of the T20 World Cup squad selection forced the selectors to pick one of the two, and the Ajit Agarkar-led panel went with Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Shubman Gill will have to wait for his chance on the reserve list. England captain Eoin Morgan disagreed with India's selector and said he would have chosen Shubman Gill over Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"The only decision I would have had differently and if I was selecting the squad, I would have Shubman Gill over Yashasvi Jaiswal. I have played alongside him, I know how he thinks. I know how he works," Morgan said while speaking on Sky Sports.

"I feel he's a future leader within that side and I think in big moments, in World Cups the more leaders the better. Even if he's sitting on the sideline, you still need inspiration from here and there, a sense of positivity," he added.

'India is the strongest side'

After analyzing India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, Eoin Morgan heaped praise on the Indian cricket team and said they are the strongest side in the tournament, which is all set to begin on June 1 in the United States.

"The strongest side even with injuries throughout the tournament is India. Their strength and depth are absolutely incredible. And it's almost probably we're talking about the players that missed out on their squad of 15 because of the quality that they possess. They are favourites for me, the quality they have on paper; if they produce it, I think they can beat anybody quite well in the tournament."

Rohit Sharma-led Team India landed on New York for the tournament and they will play their first match against Ireland on June 5.

