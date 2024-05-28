‘Shubman Gill over Yashasvi Jaiswal’: Cricket legend questions absence of ‘future leader’ from T20 World Cup squad
After analyzing India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, Eoin Morgan heaped praise on the Indian cricket team and said they are the strongest side in the tournament
Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are emerging stars of Team India and the duo has displayed exceptional game in every format of the game. The dynamics of the T20 World Cup squad selection forced the selectors to pick one of the two, and the Ajit Agarkar-led panel went with Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Shubman Gill will have to wait for his chance on the reserve list. England captain Eoin Morgan disagreed with India's selector and said he would have chosen Shubman Gill over Yashasvi Jaiswal.