Gill overtakes Babar Azam to become number 1 in the ICC ODI rankings, scoring 1449 runs this year with 7 centuries and 5 half-centuries.

Star India opener Shubman Gill has become the world's top-ranked batsman in the ICC ODI rankings, ending Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's reign at the top since April 14 2021.

According to the latest ODI rankings released by the ICC, Gill sits at No. 1 spot with 830 points, while Babar Azam is close behind with 224 points. Gill, who has been on a dream run this year, has been close behind Babar in the ODI rankings all year and finally overtook him on Wednesday to top the ODI rankings for the first time in his career.

Gill has scored 1449 runs in 2023 at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 103.72. The young Indian batting prodigy has scored 7 centuries and 5 half-centuries during the year with a highest score of 208.

During the ongoing World Cup, Gill missed the first few matches due to dengue fever, but in the next six matches, the right-handed batsman has managed to give the Men in Blue a solid start, scoring 219 runs at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 96.90. In comparison, Babar has scored 282 runs at an average of 40.28 and a strike rate of 82.69 in his 8 innings so far.

Mohammed Siraj becomes number 1 ranked ODI bowler: Mohammed Siraj has become the world's number 1-ranked ODI bowler following his top bowling performances in the ongoing World Cup. Siraj leads the way with 709 points, followed closely by Keshav Maharaj on 694 and Adam Zampa on 662.

In other good news for India, veteran opener Virat Kohli has climbed three places to reach 4th spot in the ICC ODI rankings. India's number 4 batsman Shreyas Iyer has also climbed 17 places to reach 18th place in the ODI batting rankings.

