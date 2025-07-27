Shubman Gill overtakes Virat Kohli to become first captain to score 4 hundreds in debut Test series - List of records

Shubman Gill was finally dismissed for 103 when the Indian captain was caught by Jamie Smith off Jofra Archer. Earlier, Gill had crossed 700 runs in the series to become the third Indian to achieve that milestone.

India's Shubman Gill celebrates after reaching his century against England in Manchester.
India's Shubman Gill celebrates after reaching his century against England in Manchester. (Reuters)

Shubman Gill became the first captain to score four hundreds in his debut Test series as captain, surpassing his former teammate Virat Kohli after the Indian reached three figures on the fifth day of the fourth Test against England on Sunday at Old Trafford. Coming into bat when his team reeling at 0/2 in the second innings, Gill joined KL Rahul to revive the sinking ship with a 188-run stand.

However, Rahul missed his well-deserved hundred by 10 runs but Gill continued in his same vein to bring up his ninth hundred in the longest format with a single off Chris Woakes. Notably, Warwick Armstrong, Bradman, Greg Chappell, Virat Kohli and Steven Smith had scored three hundreds each in their debut Test series as captains.

Kohli's feat came in the 2014-15 Test series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Gill was finally dismissed when the Indian captain was caught by Jamie Smith off Jofra Archer for 103 with the scoreline reading 223/4. Earlier, Gill had crossed 700 runs in the series to become the third Indian to achieve that milestone.

List of records by Shubman Gill in 4th Test

 

Most hundreds in a Test series as captain

PlayerHundredsOpponentYear
Sir Don Bradman (Australia)4India1947/48 (Home)
Sunil Gavaskar (India)4West Indies1978/79 (Home)
Shubman Gill (India)4England2025 (Away)

Indian batters with most tons in Test series 

PlayerOpponentYearHundreds
Sunil GavaskarWest Indies1971 (Away)4
Sunil GavaskarWest Indies1978/79 (Home)4
Virat KohliAustralia2014/15 (away)4
Shubman GillEngland2025 (Away)4

Indians with 700-plus runs in a Test series

 

PlayerRunsOpponentYear
Sunil Gavaskar774West Indies1971 (Away)
Sunil Gavaskar732West Indies1978/79 (Home)
Yashasvi Jaiswal712England2024 (Home)
Shubman Gill701*England2025 (Away)

Interestingly, Gill's hundred was the first scored at this venue by an Indian batter since 1990. Before Gill, legendary Sachin Tendulkar was the only Indian centurion at Old Trafford when he scored an unbeaten 119 against England in the second innings.

India vs England 4th Test updates

With two more sessions to play in this fourth Test, it is highly likely heading towards a draw. Batting first, India managed 358 runs before England rode on hundreds from Ben Stokes and Joe Root to pile up 669, thus taking a lead of 311 runs. India are currently 88 runs behind at lunch to force England to bat again in the fourth innings. 

Unless India suffer a miraculous collapse, this Test is likely to be a drawn encounter. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are currently batting in the middle. However, it is yet to be known whether Rishabh Pant will come out to bat or not. 

