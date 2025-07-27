Shubman Gill overtakes Virat Kohli to become first captain to score 4 hundreds in debut Test series - List of records

Shubman Gill became the first captain to score four hundreds in his debut Test series as captain, surpassing his former teammate Virat Kohli after the Indian reached three figures on the fifth day of the fourth Test against England on Sunday at Old Trafford. Coming into bat when his team reeling at 0/2 in the second innings, Gill joined KL Rahul to revive the sinking ship with a 188-run stand.

Advertisement

However, Rahul missed his well-deserved hundred by 10 runs but Gill continued in his same vein to bring up his ninth hundred in the longest format with a single off Chris Woakes. Notably, Warwick Armstrong, Bradman, Greg Chappell, Virat Kohli and Steven Smith had scored three hundreds each in their debut Test series as captains.

Also Read | Shubman Gill achieves rare feat in England which Virat Kohli missed by 8 runs

Kohli's feat came in the 2014-15 Test series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Gill was finally dismissed when the Indian captain was caught by Jamie Smith off Jofra Archer for 103 with the scoreline reading 223/4. Earlier, Gill had crossed 700 runs in the series to become the third Indian to achieve that milestone.

List of records by Shubman Gill in 4th Test

Advertisement

Most hundreds in a Test series as captain

Player Hundreds Opponent Year Sir Don Bradman (Australia) 4 India 1947/48 (Home) Sunil Gavaskar (India) 4 West Indies 1978/79 (Home) Shubman Gill (India) 4 England 2025 (Away)

Indian batters with most tons in Test series

Player Opponent Year Hundreds Sunil Gavaskar West Indies 1971 (Away) 4 Sunil Gavaskar West Indies 1978/79 (Home) 4 Virat Kohli Australia 2014/15 (away) 4 Shubman Gill England 2025 (Away) 4

Indians with 700-plus runs in a Test series

Player Runs Opponent Year Sunil Gavaskar 774 West Indies 1971 (Away) Sunil Gavaskar 732 West Indies 1978/79 (Home) Yashasvi Jaiswal 712 England 2024 (Home) Shubman Gill 701* England 2025 (Away)

Interestingly, Gill's hundred was the first scored at this venue by an Indian batter since 1990. Before Gill, legendary Sachin Tendulkar was the only Indian centurion at Old Trafford when he scored an unbeaten 119 against England in the second innings.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant comes out to bat despite fractured toe in Manchester on Day 2

India vs England 4th Test updates With two more sessions to play in this fourth Test, it is highly likely heading towards a draw. Batting first, India managed 358 runs before England rode on hundreds from Ben Stokes and Joe Root to pile up 669, thus taking a lead of 311 runs. India are currently 88 runs behind at lunch to force England to bat again in the fourth innings.

Advertisement