Shubman Gill reveals Rahul Dravid's million dollar advice before RR vs GT 2024 IPL clash: ‘Ek bache ki soch….’
Shubman Gill spoke about his process during batting ahead of RR vs GT 2024 IPL match and how Team India coach Rahul Dravid's advise changed his game
Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans is all set to go against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Wednesday. RR vs GT 2024 IPL clash is going to be important test for Shubman Gill's captaincy as his team has lost 5 out of the 3 games. Ahead of the big match, Shubman Gill spoke about his process during batting and how Team India coach Rahul Dravid's advise changed his game.