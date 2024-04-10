Hello User
Shubman Gill reveals Rahul Dravid's million dollar advice before RR vs GT 2024 IPL clash: 'Ek bache ki soch….'

Shubman Gill reveals Rahul Dravid's million dollar advice before RR vs GT 2024 IPL clash: ‘Ek bache ki soch….’

Devesh Kumar

  • Shubman Gill spoke about his process during batting ahead of RR vs GT 2024 IPL match and how Team India coach Rahul Dravid's advise changed his game

Shubman Gill runs between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans is all set to go against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Wednesday. RR vs GT 2024 IPL clash is going to be important test for Shubman Gill's captaincy as his team has lost 5 out of the 3 games. Ahead of the big match, Shubman Gill spoke about his process during batting and how Team India coach Rahul Dravid's advise changed his game.

Rajasthan Royals has been one of the top teams in IPL 2024 and it is not going to be easy for Shubman Gill-led camp to defeat the Sanju Samson-led side on their home ground. But, if Shubman Gill follows what Rahul Dravid taught him about mindset, then the team can expect different result.

“Always trust your game, once Rahul (Dravid) sir told me, no matter what the situation is, always play as per your preparations and trust your process. Jaise ek baccha socha tha hai mera agla step kya hoga (like a kid thinks about his next step) similarly i started thinking about my next assignments and practiced accordingly. My all goals are is to always look forward and prepare for my next tournament and craft my mindset accordingly," Shubman Gill can be heard saying in a video shared by Star Sports.

RR vs GT 2024 IPL pitch report

RR vs GT 2024 IPL match is scheduled at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, the pitch where we witnessed two centuries in the previous match. The pitch offers great scoring opportunities for batters due to short boundaries and the dew factors makes the game easy for the chasing side.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
