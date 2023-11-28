24-year-old Shubman Gill said he was "proud" to be named as the new captain of Gujarat Titans and thanked the team management for their confidence in him to lead the IPL-winning side. The young batting prodigy was appointed captain of Gujarat Titans following the exit of Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal.

Also Read | 'Feels good to be back': Hardik Pandya shares old video when he was sold at ₹10 lakh to Mumbai Indians

Sharing his excitement on being appointed captain, Shubman wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I am proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and I cannot thank the franchise enough for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. Let’s make it memorable! To all the fans… #AavaDe! 💪"

Shubman has been one of the stars of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in recent seasons. In particular, Shubman scored 890 runs in 17 matches last season at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80. The right-hander also scored three centuries in last year's IPL, with only Virat Kohli (2016) and Jos Buttler (2022) having more tons in a single IPL season.

Hardik ‘coming home’ story:

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was the backbone of Gujarat Titans as the all-rounder led the team to the IPL trophy in the inaugural season and the final the following season.

Gujarat Titans team director Vikram Solanki, while acknowledging Pandya's contributions, said (as quoted by PTI),"As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one IPL championship and one appearance in the final," Solanki was quoted as saying in a statement.

"He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," Solanki added.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.