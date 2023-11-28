Shubman Gill reacts to being named as Gujarat Titans captain, says,'their trust in me to...'
Shubman Gill excitedly assumes the captaincy of Gujarat Titans, thanking the franchise for their trust and vowing to make it a memorable experience.
24-year-old Shubman Gill said he was "proud" to be named as the new captain of Gujarat Titans and thanked the team management for their confidence in him to lead the IPL-winning side. The young batting prodigy was appointed captain of Gujarat Titans following the exit of Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal.