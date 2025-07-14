Shubman Gill reflects on India's 3rd Test loss to England at Lord's; ‘Target wasn’t massive, we needed a couple of…'

India captain Shubman Gill pointed fingers at the top-order batting in the second innings, stating a "couple of partnerships" could have tilted the result in their favour. Chasing 193 runs in the fourth innings of the third Test against England at Lord's, India started the fifth day on an overnight score of 58/4.

However, a middle-order collapse in the first session, saw India reeling at 112/8, with only Ravindra Jadeja as the specialist batter left. Despite that, India fought hard as Jadeja forged crucial partnerships with Jasprit Bumrah (5, 54 balls) and Mohammed Siraj (4, 30 balls) to take his team closer to a memorable victory.

In the end it was cruel Siraj dismissal that broke the Indian hearts. “Extremely proud, as close as Test cricket gets. Pretty confident this morning, plenty batting left, we needed a couple of partnerships in the top order, we couldn't do that,” Gill said after the game.

“But there's always hope. Target wasn't massive, one partnership and back in the game. Jaddu (Jadeja) very experienced, no messages, just wanted him and the tail to keep batting,” added the Indian captain.

'We could have applied ourselves better' Comeback man Jofra Archer (3/55) and Ben Stokes (3/48) were the chief architects of the English victory, even as Jadeja battled hard for India with a gritty unbeaten 61 off 184 balls. India lost the big wickets of Rishabh Pant (9), KL Rahul (39), Washington Sundar (0), and Nitish Reddy (13) in the first session to hand England the advantage.

Gill believed his batters could have applied themselves batter in the fourth innings. “Things turned quickly, last hour we could have applied ourselves better, and this morning they came up with plans. The series score doesn't reflect how we've played,” he said.

Will Bumrah play in Manchester? Asked about if Bumrah is playing in the fourth Test in Manchester, Gill chose to keep the suspense. "You'll get to know soon," he said. The fourth Test at Old Trafford starts on July 23. Certainly, the players of both teams will get a good long rest.