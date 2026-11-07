Shubman Gill registers maiden golden duck in ODIs; Who are previous Indian captains who fell first-ball without scoring?

Shubman Gill achieved a rare failure in ODIs on Saturday, falling for his maiden golden duck in the format, against New Zealand in the second game at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington. On a wicket that offered movement to trouble any batter, Jacob Duffy bowled a dream delivery, that took an edge of Gill's bat to Henry Nicholls at the second slip.

Notably, it was Gill's second duck in his ODI career. The other came against Australia in Visakhapatnam in 2023. It wasn't Gill's day in Wellington, as the Indian captain had earlier dropped a sitter off Daryl Mitchell. Gill's maiden ODI double hundred came against New Zealand in 2023.

However, Gill's golden duck didn't had any adverse effect on India's result as the Men in Blue won the game by four runs, via Duckworth Lewis Method (DLS). Chasing New Zealand's 134, India were 113/7 in 26 overs when the rain stopped play. The match was eventually called off with India four runs ahead of the DLS par score.

But Gill is not the only Indian captain to be dismissed for a golden duck in ODIs. Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly were dismissed for most times for golden duck in ODIs - four times each. India's 1983 World cup-winning former skipper Kapil Dev is second in the list - dismissed for golden duck in ODIs thrice.

List of Indian captains with ODI golden ducks

Player Span Matches as Captain Golden Ducks Mohammad Azharuddin 1990-1999 174 4 Sourav Ganguly 1999-2005 146 4 Kapil Dev 1982-1987 74 3 Sunil Gavaskar 1980-1985 37 1 Rahul Dravid 2000-2007 79 1 Virender Sehwag 2003-2012 12 1 MS Dhoni 2007-2018 200 1 Virat Kohli 2013-2021 95 1 Shubman Gill 2025-Present 17 1

Shubman Gill in ODIs in 2026 The Indian skipper has been excellent with the bat in 2026 so far, having scored 932 runs in 13 matches at an average of 93.20 with three centuries and five half-centuries under his belt. Having made his ODI debut back in 2019, Gill has also been one of the best batters in this format.

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Across his 72 matches, Gill has amassed 3,750 runs at a remarkable average of 62.5. In fact, out of his three hundreds in 2026, the right-hander has converted one into a double ton during a recent home series against West Indies. Gill remained unbeaten at 223 off 133 balls, studded with 26 fours and eight sixes.

However, Gill said he was happy with the victory despite India finding the chase challenging, admitting that the team lost two more wickets than it would have liked on a difficult pitch.