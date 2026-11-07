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Shubman Gill registers maiden golden duck in ODIs; Who are previous Indian captains who fell first-ball without scoring?

Shubman Gill has recorded two ducks in his 17 ODI matches as Indian captaim, out of which one was a golden duck against New Zealand. The Indian skipper otherwise has been excellent with the bat in 2026 in the 50-over format.  

Koushik Paul
Updated7 Nov 2026, 06:27 PM IST
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India captain Shubman Gill walks out after being dismissed for a duck in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand.
India captain Shubman Gill walks out after being dismissed for a duck in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand.(AFP)
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Shubman Gill achieved a rare failure in ODIs on Saturday, falling for his maiden golden duck in the format, against New Zealand in the second game at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington. On a wicket that offered movement to trouble any batter, Jacob Duffy bowled a dream delivery, that took an edge of Gill's bat to Henry Nicholls at the second slip.

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Notably, it was Gill's second duck in his ODI career. The other came against Australia in Visakhapatnam in 2023. It wasn't Gill's day in Wellington, as the Indian captain had earlier dropped a sitter off Daryl Mitchell. Gill's maiden ODI double hundred came against New Zealand in 2023.

Also Read | Watch | Shubman Gill registers second ODI duck, first golden duck

However, Gill's golden duck didn't had any adverse effect on India's result as the Men in Blue won the game by four runs, via Duckworth Lewis Method (DLS). Chasing New Zealand's 134, India were 113/7 in 26 overs when the rain stopped play. The match was eventually called off with India four runs ahead of the DLS par score.

But Gill is not the only Indian captain to be dismissed for a golden duck in ODIs. Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly were dismissed for most times for golden duck in ODIs - four times each. India's 1983 World cup-winning former skipper Kapil Dev is second in the list - dismissed for golden duck in ODIs thrice.

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List of Indian captains with ODI golden ducks

PlayerSpanMatches as CaptainGolden Ducks
Mohammad Azharuddin1990-19991744
Sourav Ganguly1999-20051464
Kapil Dev1982-1987743
Sunil Gavaskar1980-1985371
Rahul Dravid2000-2007791
Virender Sehwag2003-2012121
MS Dhoni2007-20182001
Virat Kohli2013-2021951
Shubman Gill2025-Present171

Shubman Gill in ODIs in 2026

The Indian skipper has been excellent with the bat in 2026 so far, having scored 932 runs in 13 matches at an average of 93.20 with three centuries and five half-centuries under his belt. Having made his ODI debut back in 2019, Gill has also been one of the best batters in this format.

Also Read | Harry Brook breaks Shubman Gill's record with fastest ODI double century

Across his 72 matches, Gill has amassed 3,750 runs at a remarkable average of 62.5. In fact, out of his three hundreds in 2026, the right-hander has converted one into a double ton during a recent home series against West Indies. Gill remained unbeaten at 223 off 133 balls, studded with 26 fours and eight sixes.

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However, Gill said he was happy with the victory despite India finding the chase challenging, admitting that the team lost two more wickets than it would have liked on a difficult pitch.

"...as long as we get the win. It wasn't easy batting. Getting them out at 134, I thought it'll be an easy target, but it wasn't. Happy we got there in the end. [2-0 up now] The pitch was challenging but we lost two extra wickets than we'd have liked in the end,” he said.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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