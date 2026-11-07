Shubman Gill registers maiden golden duck in ODIs; Who are previous Indian captains who fell first-ball without scoring?

Shubman Gill achieved a rare failure in ODIs on Saturday, falling for his maiden golden duck in the format, against New Zealand in the second game at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington. On a wicket that offered movement to trouble any batter, Jacob Duffy bowled a dream delivery, that took an edge of Gill's bat to Henry Nicholls at the second slip.

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Notably, it was Gill's second duck in his ODI career. The other came against Australia in Visakhapatnam in 2023. It wasn't Gill's day in Wellington, as the Indian captain had earlier dropped a sitter off Daryl Mitchell. Gill's maiden ODI double hundred came against New Zealand in 2023.

However, Gill's golden duck didn't had any adverse effect on India's result as the Men in Blue won the game by four runs, via Duckworth Lewis Method (DLS). Chasing New Zealand's 134, India were 113/7 in 26 overs when the rain stopped play. The match was eventually called off with India four runs ahead of the DLS par score.

But Gill is not the only Indian captain to be dismissed for a golden duck in ODIs. Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly were dismissed for most times for golden duck in ODIs - four times each. India's 1983 World cup-winning former skipper Kapil Dev is second in the list - dismissed for golden duck in ODIs thrice.

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List of Indian captains with ODI golden ducks

Player Span Matches as Captain Golden Ducks Mohammad Azharuddin 1990-1999 174 4 Sourav Ganguly 1999-2005 146 4 Kapil Dev 1982-1987 74 3 Sunil Gavaskar 1980-1985 37 1 Rahul Dravid 2000-2007 79 1 Virender Sehwag 2003-2012 12 1 MS Dhoni 2007-2018 200 1 Virat Kohli 2013-2021 95 1 Shubman Gill 2025-Present 17 1

Shubman Gill in ODIs in 2026 The Indian skipper has been excellent with the bat in 2026 so far, having scored 932 runs in 13 matches at an average of 93.20 with three centuries and five half-centuries under his belt. Having made his ODI debut back in 2019, Gill has also been one of the best batters in this format.

Also Read | Harry Brook breaks Shubman Gill's record with fastest ODI double century

Across his 72 matches, Gill has amassed 3,750 runs at a remarkable average of 62.5. In fact, out of his three hundreds in 2026, the right-hander has converted one into a double ton during a recent home series against West Indies. Gill remained unbeaten at 223 off 133 balls, studded with 26 fours and eight sixes.

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However, Gill said he was happy with the victory despite India finding the chase challenging, admitting that the team lost two more wickets than it would have liked on a difficult pitch.

"...as long as we get the win. It wasn't easy batting. Getting them out at 134, I thought it'll be an easy target, but it wasn't. Happy we got there in the end. [2-0 up now] The pitch was challenging but we lost two extra wickets than we'd have liked in the end,” he said.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in