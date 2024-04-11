Shubman Gill reveals Gujarat Titans mantra for chasing big totals in IPL: ‘It’s just the mindset, when GT is playing…'
After a successful run chase against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, GT skipper Shubman Gill spoke about his team's ability to chase big totals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans pulled off an unlikely 3-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. In a nail-biting contest that went down to the last delivery, GT chased down a total of 197, thanks to a solid start from skipper Shubman Gill (72) and some late fireworks from Rashid Khan (24).