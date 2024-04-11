Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans pulled off an unlikely 3-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. In a nail-biting contest that went down to the last delivery, GT chased down a total of 197, thanks to a solid start from skipper Shubman Gill (72) and some late fireworks from Rashid Khan (24).

Also Read | GT vs RR IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson fined ₹12 lakh for Code of Conduct breach

Outlining the strategy behind the successful run chase on Thursday, Gill said, “We were targeting 45 in three overs and that is very much gettable. Fifteen runs per over you just need two hits in the over and that was the mindset at that time. Mathematically, both batsmen need to score nine-ball 22 runs and if you think like that, okay, its three hits in nine balls and if one of the batsmen goes berserk, you'll see the match getting over in two-three balls."

Spilling the beans on his team's secret sauce behind chasing down big targets in the IPL, Gill said, "[Impact sub] definitely makes a difference, if you have an extra batter there. But it's just the mindset [thinking of 45 in three overs as needing just two hits an over] to make things more easy, more simple."

"In the past couple of matches as well, I thought we dominated more than 50% of the game and the bad phase was we played really bad cricket and that's why we lost. This game, we were there and thereabouts… we were a little bit behind the game, and then winning the game on the last ball is always a great feeling." the Gujarat Titans skipper added.

Also Read | IPL Match Today: MI vs RCB — who will win Mumbai vs Bengaluru clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

The young batter also had a bit of advice for broadcasters who had all but ruled his side out on Wednesday. In a hilarious interaction during the post-match presentation, Harsha Bhogle, while congratulating the Gujarat Titans skipper said, “You got two points today. But one, I must admit some of us thought you left it too late, but well done today."

Answering with a smile on his face, Gill said, “Thank you, when GT is playing, don't think like that."

Gujarat Titans, with three wins in six matches, are in sixth slot of the IPL points table, headed by Rajasthan Royals with 8 points in five matches. GT will next face off against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals on April 17.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!