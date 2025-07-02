Shubman Gill roars into record books with 3rd consecutive Test century against England, joins Virat Kohli in elite list

Shubman Gill continued his rich form with the bat in England with his second consecutive hundred in as many Tests in the ongoing series against England on Wednesday. Leading the Indian team in his first Test series, Gill's 16th international hundred came off 199 balls on the first day of the ongoing second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Gill's last two Test centuries against England came in Leeds (2025) and Dharamshala (2024). In the process, the Indian captain became the fourth Indian cricketer to smash three consecutive hundreds against England in the longest format of the game.

Mohammad Azharuddin (1984-1985), Dilip Vengsarkar (1985-1986) and Rahul Dravid (2002 & 2008-2011) had achieved the same against England before Gill. The 25-year-old also became the third Indian captain after Vijay Hazare (Delhi and Brabourne in 1951-52) and Azharuddin (Lord’s and Old Trafford in 1990) to hit hundreds in consecutive Tests against England.

Not just that, Gill also joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Hazare and Sunil Gavaskar to score hundreds in first two Tests as India captain. For the unknown, Kohli had three centuries in his first two Tests as captain. He also became the second Indian captain after Kohli (2018) to score a Test hundred in Birmingham.

Gill's ton, Jaiswal's 87 dominate England Beside Gill's ton, Yashasvi Jaiswal's 87 helped India reach 310/5 at stumps on day one. In all, Gill hit 12 fours. While Jaiswal once again gave India a solid start with an aggressive 87, laced with 13 boundaries, Gill showed a lot of composure and discretion in shot selection.

Karun Nair (31) and Rishabh Pant (25) threw away their wickets after getting starts while Nitish Reddy (1) was completely clueless when a Chris Woakes nip-backer jagged back sharply.