Shubman Gill ruled out of IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati; Report says Indian captain needs ‘5-7 days to be fit to play’

Shubman Gill is all likely to miss the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati, starting on November 22 after the India captain was ruled out midway into the first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata because of an acute neck spasm. The 26-year-old sustained the injury on Day 2 of the first Test after playing just three balls and immediately retired out.

While the neck spasm didn't look severe initially, but the pain became unbearable as the day progressed, forcing the BCCI medical team to admit him at a private hospital in Kolkata for further treatment. Expectedly, Gill was ruled out of the Kolkata Test, which India lost by 30 runs.

Although Gill was discharged on Sunday night, according to a Revsportz report, the pain is yet to complete subside and is still under treatment. The report also stated that Gill will start his neck exercises in a couple of days and need at least five to seven days to be match fit.

That certainly puts Gill out of selection for the second Test in Guwahati which starts in four day's time. However, Gill is expected to be available in the ODI series against the Proteas, which starts on November 30. Gill is also the captain of the Indian team in the 50-over format.

India's captain Shubman Gill reacts as he leaves the field after retired hurt on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata.

Who will replace Shubman Gill in Guwahati? In the absence of Gill, India have three to four options to fill his void at the no.4 slot. While the top three looked fixed with Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Washington Sundar, either Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal might get a place in the playing XI in the absence of Gill.

If that happens, India will have as many as seven left-handers in the playing XI. India have another option in playing Nitish Kumar Reddy at no.7 or 8 which will give the management a solid batting option lower down the order. If Reddy is included, then the likes of Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel will have to play a spot higher than their usual positions.