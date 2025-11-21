Shubman Gill ruled out of India vs South Africa 2nd Test in Guwahati; Indian captain heads to Mumbai for assessment

Shubman Gill has been officially ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati against South Africa, which starts on November 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The Indian captain had suffered a neck spasm on Day 2 of the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

He was immediately retired hurt and later admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata for further medical treatment. He was kept under observation for a day and was discharged a day after. The BCCI ruled Shubman out of the first Test on the morning of the third day.

“Team India captain Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa, has been ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati,” a statement from the BCCI read. “Unfortunately, he was not fully fit to feature in the 2nd Test and will head to Mumbai for further assessment of his injury,” the statement further read.

Rishabh Pant to lead India in Guwahati In the absence of Shubman, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will lead India in Guwahati. India are already trailing in the series 1-2 after losing the first game by 30 runs on a turning track. The script would have been different in Kolkata, had Shubman was able to bat.

The 26-year-old could bat for just three balls for his four runs in the entire match. With Shubman out of the game, one among Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal or Nitish Kumar Reddy will replace the Indian skipper for a series-levelling win in Guwahati.

Notably, Guwahati is hosting its first-ever Test match. The venue has played hosts to ODIs and T20Is before and even matches in the Indian Premier League, for the past few seasons.

Words of caution from Team India for Shubman Earlier on Thursday, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak stated that the team management would not risk Shubman if there is any chance of the spasm recurring. “He is definitely recovering really well,” Kotak had said.

"Now, the decision will be taken tomorrow (Friday) evening. The physios, doctors, they will have to take a call that, (even) if he is fully recovered, (during the) game, he should not get that spasm again.