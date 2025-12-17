Shubman Gill ruled out for remainder of India vs South Africa T20I series due to foot injury, Sanju Samson to replace

Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa with a toe injury. India, who are leading the series 2-1, are slated to face South Africa in the fourth T20I on Wednesday in Lucknow, followed by the final encounter at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

According to a PTI report, Gill sustained the injury during India's training in Lucknow. “It is learnt that Gill has sustained the injury during training session and all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure his speedy recovery,” said the news agency quoting close sources.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya claims 100th T20I wicket, becomes first Indian to enter elite list

In the absence of Gill, Sanju Samson will replace the right-hander at the top of the order. This was India's second injury setback in two days. Earlier on Tuesday, left-arm off-spinner Axar Patel has been ruled out of the last two games due to illness.

Having said that, Axar will stay with the team in Lucknow for further medical assessments. India have recalled another left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahamed for the final two T20Is.

Two injuries in two months for Shubman Gill Gill's latest injury also came soon after his neck injury last month. The Indian Test and ODI skipper sustained a neck sprain on a first day of the first Test against the Proteas. Although it looked like a not-so-serious injury, Gill had to be hospitalized later on that day after the pain intensified. He was discharged from the hospital after a day.

Gill walked out of the hospital in a cervical collar but travelled to Guwahati for the second Test with the team. As a precautionary measure, Gill was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series and the subsequent ODI series. While India lost in both Tests, the hosts won the ODI series.