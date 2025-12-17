Subscribe

Shubman Gill ruled out for remainder of India vs South Africa T20I series due to foot injury, Sanju Samson to replace

Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing India vs South Africa T20I series due to foot injury sustained during a training session. Sanju Samson will replace Gill in the playing XI.

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Dec 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Shubman Gill is unlikely to play in the final two T20Is against South Africa.
Shubman Gill is unlikely to play in the final two T20Is against South Africa. (PTI)

Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa with a toe injury. India, who are leading the series 2-1, are slated to face South Africa in the fourth T20I on Wednesday in Lucknow, followed by the final encounter at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

According to a PTI report, Gill sustained the injury during India's training in Lucknow. “It is learnt that Gill has sustained the injury during training session and all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure his speedy recovery,” said the news agency quoting close sources.

In the absence of Gill, Sanju Samson will replace the right-hander at the top of the order. This was India's second injury setback in two days. Earlier on Tuesday, left-arm off-spinner Axar Patel has been ruled out of the last two games due to illness.

Having said that, Axar will stay with the team in Lucknow for further medical assessments. India have recalled another left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahamed for the final two T20Is.

Two injuries in two months for Shubman Gill

Gill's latest injury also came soon after his neck injury last month. The Indian Test and ODI skipper sustained a neck sprain on a first day of the first Test against the Proteas. Although it looked like a not-so-serious injury, Gill had to be hospitalized later on that day after the pain intensified. He was discharged from the hospital after a day.

Gill walked out of the hospital in a cervical collar but travelled to Guwahati for the second Test with the team. As a precautionary measure, Gill was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series and the subsequent ODI series. While India lost in both Tests, the hosts won the ODI series.

Chance for Sanju Samson to cash in opportunity

Gill's absence is itself an opportunity for Samson to stake his claim on a place in the playing XI. In the first three T20Is, Gill failed to score even a 30. Two good innings at the top will help Samson undroppable from the playing XI, with the T20 World Cup coming up in just a couple of month's time. Notably, Samson lost his place in the Indian T20I playing XI after Gill's return at the top of the order.

Cricket
