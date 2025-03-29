Shubman Gill scripts history at Narendra Modi Stadium during GT vs MI clash, becomes 1st Indian to reach huge IPL feat

Shubman Gill became the first Indian cricketer to score 1000 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the second-fastest after Chris Gayle to reach four figures at a single venue in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Leading Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill reached the feat inside the powerplay against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Shubman Gill completed his 1000 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in just 20 innings. Chris Gayle took just 19 innings to 1000 runs at a single IPL venue - M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Fastest to 1000 IPL runs at a single venue 19 (innings) - Chris Gayle at Bengaluru

20 (innings) - Shubman Gill at Ahmedabad

22 (innings) - David Warner at Hyderabad

26 (innings) - Shaun Marsh at Mohali

Shubman Gill's batting record in IPL Overall, in 105 IPL matches, Shubman Gill has scored 3287 runs at a strike-rate of 136.33 with four hundreds and 20 fifties. He has scored 1417 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders while rest came under Gujarat Titans jersey. Against Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill started brilliantly, smashing 38 runs from 27 deliveries.

During his stay in the crease, the right hander hit four fours and a six. He was finally dismissed by Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, hitting the ball straight at the hands of Naman Dhir. Along with Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill put on 78 for the first wicket.