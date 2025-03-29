Shubman Gill scripts history at Narendra Modi Stadium during GT vs MI clash, becomes 1st Indian to reach huge IPL feat

Shubman Gill became the second-fastest player in the history of IPL to scoren 1000 runs at a single venue. Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, Shubman Gill was dismissed by opposition captain Hardik Pandya for 38 off 27 balls.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 Mar 2025, 09:36 PM IST
Advertisement
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill in action against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. (AFP)

Shubman Gill became the first Indian cricketer to score 1000 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the second-fastest after Chris Gayle to reach four figures at a single venue in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Leading Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill reached the feat inside the powerplay against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Shubman Gill completed his 1000 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in just 20 innings. Chris Gayle took just 19 innings to 1000 runs at a single IPL venue - M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Advertisement
Also Read | IPL 2025, GT vs MI: Why Vignesh Puthur is not playing?

Fastest to 1000 IPL runs at a single venue

19 (innings) - Chris Gayle at Bengaluru

20 (innings) - Shubman Gill at Ahmedabad

22 (innings) - David Warner at Hyderabad

26 (innings) - Shaun Marsh at Mohali

Shubman Gill's batting record in IPL

Overall, in 105 IPL matches, Shubman Gill has scored 3287 runs at a strike-rate of 136.33 with four hundreds and 20 fifties. He has scored 1417 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders while rest came under Gujarat Titans jersey. Against Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill started brilliantly, smashing 38 runs from 27 deliveries.

During his stay in the crease, the right hander hit four fours and a six. He was finally dismissed by Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, hitting the ball straight at the hands of Naman Dhir. Along with Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill put on 78 for the first wicket.

Advertisement
Also Read | Shubman Gill’s record-breaking numbers make Ahmedabad his fortress

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans managed 196/8, thanks to Sai Sudharsan 63 off 41 balls. Jos Buttler also contributed with 39 runs. For Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with 2/29 while Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Satyanarayana Raju got one wicket apiece.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsShubman Gill scripts history at Narendra Modi Stadium during GT vs MI clash, becomes 1st Indian to reach huge IPL feat
First Published:29 Mar 2025, 09:36 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App