Shubman Gill scripts history with ton in IND vs ENG 1st Test; list of Indian captains with hundred on captaincy debut

Shubman Gill joined the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Vijay Hazare and Virat Kohli to become the fifth Indian captain to smash a hundred on captaincy debut in Tests on Friday. Leading India for the first time after being appointed as the captain post Rohit Sharma's retirement from the longest format, Gill didn't allow pressure mount on him to reach the three figures in 140 balls.
While Gill, Gavaskar, Hazare and Kohli scored hundreds on their first innings on captaincy debut, Vengsarkar's century came in the second innings after being dismissed for just 10 in the first. It was Gill's sixth Test hundred and second on a foreign soil.
|Players
|Score
|Opponent
|Year
|Vijay Hazare
|164 not out
|England
|1951
|Sunil Gavaskar
|116
|New Zealand
|1976
|Dilip Vengsarkar
|102
|West Indies
|1987
|Virat Kohli
|115
|Australia
|2014
|Shubman Gill
|109 not out
|England
|2025
