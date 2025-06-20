Subscribe

Shubman Gill scripts history with ton in IND vs ENG 1st Test; list of Indian captains with hundred on captaincy debut

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Jun 2025, 10:26 PM IST
India's captain Shubman Gill during Day 1 of the first Test against Engand in Leeds.
India's captain Shubman Gill during Day 1 of the first Test against Engand in Leeds.(AP)

Shubman Gill joined the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Vijay Hazare and Virat Kohli to become the fifth Indian captain to smash a hundred on captaincy debut in Tests on Friday. Leading India for the first time after being appointed as the captain post Rohit Sharma's retirement from the longest format, Gill didn't allow pressure mount on him to reach the three figures in 140 balls. 

While Gill, Gavaskar, Hazare and Kohli scored hundreds on their first innings on captaincy debut, Vengsarkar's century came in the second innings after being dismissed for just 10 in the first. It was Gill's sixth Test hundred and second on a foreign soil.    

Indian captains with Test hundred on captaincy debut 

Players ScoreOpponentYear 
Vijay Hazare164 not outEngland1951 
Sunil Gavaskar116New Zealand1976 
Dilip Vengsarkar102West Indies1987 
Virat Kohli115Australia2014 
Shubman Gill109 not outEngland2025 

