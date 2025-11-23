Shubman Gill set to miss ODI series against South Africa; BCCI to hand over captaincy duties to KL Rahul after two years

In what comes as a major blow to the Indian team, captain Shubman Gill is unlikely to be fit for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on November 30. The Indian captain suffered a neck spasm during the first Test against the Proteas, and was ruled out of that game on Day 3 and subsequently the series.
According to a PTI report, KL Rahul might step in as captain in the absence of Gill, who is currently in Mumbai for further medical assessment of his injury. With Shreyas Iyer also out with a rib cage injury, the BCCI is looking for a stop-gap solution in Rahul, who will return to lead the side after two years.
The last time India played an ODI under Rahul was in South Africa in December 2023. Rishabh Pant, who is currently leading India in the ongoing second Test in Guwahati, was also among the options for the captaincy candidature, but missed out on the lack of ODI gametime.
In the past one year, Pant played just a single ODI, leaving Rahul as the first-choice wicketkeeper in the 50-over format and also for leadership. As far as Iyer is concerned, the star batter still needs two more months to return from the spleen injury sustained in Australia.
Gill sustained a whiplash injury while trying to slog sweep South African spinner Simon Harmer. While the ball went towards the boundary, Gill clutches his back of the neck in pain and immediately retired out. What didn't look like a serious injury initially, the 26-year-old had to be admitted to the hospital later on the day as the pain worsened.
He spent a day in hospital and was discharged with a cervical collar in place. In Mumbai, Gill is being treated by spinal specialist Dr Abhay Nene. He underwent MRI scans and the findings of which have already reached chief selector Ajit Agarkar's table.
The report also quoted a BCCI official, stating Gill's injury is not a simple neck spasm but may involve muscular or nerve-related complications. “All tests are being done to ascertain whether it is a muscular injury or a nerve-related niggle.
"As of now, Gill has been given an injection to alleviate symptoms and will need rest before rehab. There is every chance he could also be doubtful for the T20I series,” the BCCI official stated. The T20I series against South Africa starts on December 9.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.