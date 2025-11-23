Shubman Gill set to miss ODI series against South Africa; BCCI to hand over captaincy duties to KL Rahul after two years

In what comes as a major blow to the Indian team, captain Shubman Gill is unlikely to be fit for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on November 30. The Indian captain suffered a neck spasm during the first Test against the Proteas, and was ruled out of that game on Day 3 and subsequently the series.

According to a PTI report, KL Rahul might step in as captain in the absence of Gill, who is currently in Mumbai for further medical assessment of his injury. With Shreyas Iyer also out with a rib cage injury, the BCCI is looking for a stop-gap solution in Rahul, who will return to lead the side after two years.

The last time India played an ODI under Rahul was in South Africa in December 2023. Rishabh Pant, who is currently leading India in the ongoing second Test in Guwahati, was also among the options for the captaincy candidature, but missed out on the lack of ODI gametime.

In the past one year, Pant played just a single ODI, leaving Rahul as the first-choice wicketkeeper in the 50-over format and also for leadership. As far as Iyer is concerned, the star batter still needs two more months to return from the spleen injury sustained in Australia.

Shubman Gill's neck injury update Gill sustained a whiplash injury while trying to slog sweep South African spinner Simon Harmer. While the ball went towards the boundary, Gill clutches his back of the neck in pain and immediately retired out. What didn't look like a serious injury initially, the 26-year-old had to be admitted to the hospital later on the day as the pain worsened.

Also Read | Will Shubman Gill join 2nd Test against South Africa? BCCI shares update

He spent a day in hospital and was discharged with a cervical collar in place. In Mumbai, Gill is being treated by spinal specialist Dr Abhay Nene. He underwent MRI scans and the findings of which have already reached chief selector Ajit Agarkar's table.

How long will Shubman Gill take to heal? The report also quoted a BCCI official, stating Gill's injury is not a simple neck spasm but may involve muscular or nerve-related complications. “All tests are being done to ascertain whether it is a muscular injury or a nerve-related niggle.