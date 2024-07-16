Shubman Gill should have been more consistent: Ex-BCCI chief speaks on India captain’s Zimbabwe performance

Former BCCI chief selector Saba Karim spoke on Shubman Gill's performance in T20I series against Zimbabwe and praised him for his fanstastic performance as captain, however, he said added that the young captain lacked consistency as a batter.

While speaking on Sony Sports, he said, “Shubman Gill as a captain and a batter. I was expecting a little more consistency in Shubman Gill's batting. That was a little lacking. However, he performed fantastically as a captain. Pressure mounts on any captain after losing the first match, and that too a young captain.”

In the recently concluded IND vs ZIM series, the second-string touring team secured a 42-run victory over Zimbabwe in the fifth Twenty20 International at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, clinching a 4-1 series win. Shubman Gill commented that his team had adapted well to the conditions following their loss in the opening match.

Post winning the series, Gill said, “It was an excellent series. The hunger that we showed after the first loss was phenomenal. A lot of the players had long flights and they weren't used to conditions. The way they adapted was remarkable.”

Speaking on captaining the team through the series, Gill said he enjoyed every bit of the challenge. "One thing about captaincy I feel is how much confidence you can show in your players. I try to do that and make them believe that if you try and execute the plans, the results will always follow," Gill said.

“After losing the first match, we were under a bit of pressure. It's not easy to play back to back games and the series was planned in a way that there were two back-to-back games, a couple of days rest and then again back-to-back games.”