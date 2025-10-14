Shubman Gill shuts critics with perfect justification on follow-on plan in IND vs WI 2nd Test; ‘if we scored 500 runs…’

India captain Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir were severely criticised for their decision to enforce a follow-on against West Indies in the second Test that concluded at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. After Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Gill (129 not out) scored hundreds in the first innings, the Indian management declared at 518/5 on the second day before bowling out the opposition for 248.

With a 270-run first innings lead, the India enforced a follow-on only to see John Campbell and Shai Hope stand tall with respective hundreds. To add more to that, the Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales frustrated the Indians with a 10th wicket partnership of 79 runs for West Indies to eventually finish at 390 in the second innings.

India's decision to enforce a follow-on didn't well with the fans who took to social media to vent their frustration, directly pointing Gill and Gambhir. Justifying his decision on follow-on plan, Gill stated it was taken after consultation within the management.

“We were around 300 runs ahead. We thought even if we scored like 500 runs and we have to get 6 or 7 wickets on day 5, it could be a tough day for us. So, that was the thought process,” Gill said when asked about the follow-on decision during the post-match presentation. It was also Gill's first Test series win after taking over the reins from Rohit Sharma.

Slowly getting used to managing different characters in the dressing room, Gill stated its “a great honour”. “I'm kind of getting used to it. Managing all the players, leading this team is a great honour. It's about taking the right options in the given situation,” added the 25-year-old.

Also Read | WTC 2025-27 updated points table after IND vs WI 2nd Test

“I try to make the most probable decision in the given situation that we are in that game. And sometimes you have to take a bold decision, depending on which player can get you certain runs or can get you those wickets,” said Gill, who has been appointed as new ODI captain.