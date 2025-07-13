Shubman Gill slammed for ‘acting’ like Virat Kohli after heated final-over clash at Lord’s: ‘Sets a bad tone…’

After almost three days of play at the Home of Cricket, there isn't much separating India and England as both teams managed to score exactly 387 runs in their first innings. The hunger for a win among these teams came to the fore during the waning hours of play on Day 3, as India tried to squeeze in an additional over in the six minutes of play left in the day while English opener Zak Crawley did everything in his power to delay the game.

Facing up against Jasprit Bumrah, Crawley first took 90 seconds to take his guard and face the pacer after the umpire had called play. Then, he stopped Bumrah twice in his run-up, once saying he wasn't ready and the second time complaining about movement behind the sight screen.

Crawley’s antics angered the Indian fielders, especially captain Shubman Gill, who gave the English batter a piece of his mind with some choice words and hand gestures.

After the fifth ball of the same over, Crawley complained about being hit on the finger and even called for the physio to waste some more time. Gill once again felt frustrated by Crawley’s actions and made the ‘impact player’ sign to suggest that if Crawley wasn't fit, he should be replaced by a new batter from England.

Gill again exchanged a few words with Crawley, and this time even Ben Duckett joined in. Gill and Duckett had a face-off on the field while KL Rahul came in and exchanged a few words before taking Gill back to his position.

Even after the end of the day's play, the Indian fielders and the English openers went at it as the heat between the two sides became palpable, setting up yet another great day of Test cricket on Sunday.

Jonathan Trott compares Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Former English cricketer Jonathan Trott was not happy about the behaviour of Gill and even went on to compare him to Virat Kohli by using the term a ‘previous captain’.

Speaking on JioHotstar after the end of play on Day 3, Trott said, “A little bit of gamesmanship, but I think England, for me, we don't know what went on when England were fielding, whether they were dishing it out. I don't like the acting from Shubman Gill. I just think as a captain, you set the tone. As I've said before, you know, pointing fingers and getting a little bit confrontational, very much like a previous captain, sort of getting in the face of the opposition.”