Shubman Gill smashes century to light up GT vs RR clash in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

Shubman Gill smashed a stunning century to power the Gujarat Titans to another IPL final. The GT skipper's explosive 100 off just 47 balls turned the game on its head at the Narendra Modi Stadium, leaving fans in absolute awe. GT won by 7 wickets guided by Gill's stunning knock.
The 13.3 over brought the magic moment. Facing Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill danced down the track, created room and lofted the ball inside-out over extra cover for a boundary. That four not only completed his hundred but also sparked wild celebrations. There couldn't have been a better time for Gill to play such an innings.
Gill soaked it all in like a true leader. He calmly removed his helmet, raised both hands to the roaring crowd, and bowed in his signature style. Rajasthan Royals skipper Jos Buttler rushed over for a warm hug, showing the respect between rivals.
Shubman Gill walked in as captain and delivered right when GT needed him most. He faced just 53 deliveries and struck 15 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 196.23 to score 104 runs. Every shot looked effortless, especially that inside-out loft he kept using against spinners. He never looked in trouble, picking gaps with ease and rotating strike smartly.
This knock came at the perfect time for the 26-year-old star. After a mixed season, Gill proved why he is one of India's brightest talents. His innings gave GT the momentum to push for a big total, setting up what could be another home final at Ahmedabad.
In the 14.6 over, Jofra Archer returned to the attack and struck gold. The England pacer bowled full and straight, targeting the stumps. Gill went deep in his crease, tried to heave it across the line but missed. The ball hit him plumb in front.
Archer didn't even appeal; he simply turned and celebrated with pure frustration and joy. Umpire raised the finger instantly. Gill walked back to a standing ovation.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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