Shubman Gill smashes century to light up GT vs RR clash in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

Shubman Gill smashed a stunning century to power the Gujarat Titans to another IPL final. The GT skipper's explosive 100 off just 47 balls turned the game on its head at the Narendra Modi Stadium, leaving fans in absolute awe. GT won by 7 wickets guided by Gill's stunning knock.
The 13.3 over brought the magic moment. Facing Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill danced down the track, created room and lofted the ball inside-out over extra cover for a boundary. That four not only completed his hundred but also sparked wild celebrations. There couldn't have been a better time for Gill to play such an innings.
Gill soaked it all in like a true leader. He calmly removed his helmet, raised both hands to the roaring crowd, and bowed in his signature style. Rajasthan Royals skipper Jos Buttler rushed over for a warm hug, showing the respect between rivals.
Shubman Gill walked in as captain and delivered right when GT needed him most. He faced just 53 deliveries and struck 15 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 196.23 to score 104 runs. Every shot looked effortless, especially that inside-out loft he kept using against spinners. He never looked in trouble, picking gaps with ease and rotating strike smartly.
This knock came at the perfect time for the 26-year-old star. After a mixed season, Gill proved why he is one of India's brightest talents. His innings gave GT the momentum to push for a big total, setting up what could be another home final at Ahmedabad.
In the 14.6 over, Jofra Archer returned to the attack and struck gold. The England pacer bowled full and straight, targeting the stumps. Gill went deep in his crease, tried to heave it across the line but missed. The ball hit him plumb in front.
Archer didn't even appeal; he simply turned and celebrated with pure frustration and joy. Umpire raised the finger instantly. Gill walked back to a standing ovation.