Shubman Gill smashes fastest ODI double hundred in 117 balls vs West Indies; watch special celebration video

Shubman Gill worked Vitel Lawes into the on side at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, jogged the first few steps, then jumped and punched the air. Helmet off. Bat raised. That was 200 off 117 balls, the fastest double hundred in men’s ODI cricket, and the shot that broke Ishan Kishan’s 126-ball mark from Chattogram in 2022. Ruturaj Gaikwad reached him first. The dressing room was already on its feet.

The celebration was special because it was controlled. Gill rested the helmet on the handle and lifted it to his teammates and the Guwahati crowd, the picture of a captain who had treated 406 as a target he expected to hunt down.

A smile at 405, then a world record West Indies had posted their highest ODI total, 405.7, with centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo. At the innings break, Shubman Gill asked for the heavy roller and still smiled. The 200 clip is the answer to that smile.

India chased the total down with eight wickets and 39 balls to spare. Gill finished unbeaten on 223 from 133 balls. Gaikwad was 31 not out. It was India’s first successful 400-plus chase. The series is now 2-0.

The innings behind the frame The landmark single was the last chapter, not the first. Gill reached his hundred off 62 balls, the fastest ODI century by an Indian captain and one ball quicker than Rohit Sharma’s 63-ball ton against Afghanistan at the 2023 World Cup. Rohit made 101 off 75 in a 255-run opening stand. Virat Kohli added 29 off 19 before Gaikwad took over. By the time Lawes served the record run, the required rate was already under control.

It was only the second ODI double hundred in a chase after Glenn Maxwell’s 201 not out against Afghanistan at the Wankhede in 2023. Gill then went past that score and kept going.

This was Gill’s second ODI 200, after 208 off 149 against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023. Only Rohit, with three, has more.

Also Read | India need 406: What records will Gill and company break if they pull off chase

Fastest ODI 200s (by balls) 117: S Gill vs West Indies, Guwahati, 2026

126: I Kishan vs Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2022

128: G Maxwell vs Afghanistan, Wankhede, 2023

136: P Nissanka vs Afghanistan, Pallekele, 2024

138: C Gayle vs Zimbabwe, Canberra, 2015

Highest individual scores in an ODI run chase 223*: S Gill vs West Indies, Guwahati, 2026

201*: G Maxwell vs Afghanistan, Wankhede, 2023

193: Fakhar Zaman vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2021

185*: S Watson vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2011

183*: MS Dhoni vs Sri Lanka, Jaipur, 2005

183: V Kohli vs Pakistan, Mirpur, 2012