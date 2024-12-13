Playing in Australia is all about mental fitness, said Shubman Gill ahead of India's third Test against Australia in Brisbane, which starts on Saturday (December 14). Challenging at times, the Australian conditions have always posed a test to the opposition batters with pace and bounce. The Indians were no different.

After being bowled out for just 150 in the first innings in Perth, the Indian batters led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli staged a great comeback to help India win by 295 runs.

However, things took a u-turn as the visitors couldn't go past the 200-run mark in both innings in Adelaide under lights, thus surrendering by 10 wickets. With the five-match series evenly poised at 1-1, the Indians once again face a strong challenge at the Gabba, which is known as one of the fastest and bouncy pitches in the world.

"I think the intensity with which games are played here is what makes it challenging. The mental intensity and fitness that's required here. Conditions are challenging but I think 35 overs till second new ball it gets easier to bat. It's about mental fitness," Shubman Gill told reporters on the eve of the Test match on Friday.

Gill wasn't a part of the playing XI due to a thumb injury when India defeated Australia in the in Perth by 295 runs. However, the right-hander returned to the side in Adelaide, which they lost by 10 wickets.

Asked what has been the discussion in the dressing room after Adelaide debacle, the stylish right-hander stated, “The discussion was about firing together as a batting group in the first innings after the Adelaide Test." The 25-year-old was also nostalgic after returning to Gabba.

Gill played a huge part in India's three-wicket victory against Australia in 2021, when the visitors won for the first time at this venue, thus breaking a 33-year-old drought.

"Very nostalgic when we came here again after 2021. Wicket we'll get to know once we play. Looks like a good wicket," he said. With the World Test Championship (WTC) final at stake, the it's a do-or-die situation for the Indian team, who need to win the remaining three matches to qualify for the summit clash for the third consecutive time.

At the moment, India are placed third behind table-toppers South Africa and Australia. Notably, the Proteas need one win out of their two remaining games against Pakistan to advanve to their maiden WTC final.

Shubman Gill, Team India congratulate D Gukesh Gill, on the behalf of the entire Indian team also congratulated D Gukesh after the 18-year-old Grandmaster became the youngest ever world chess champion. Gukesh scripted history on Thursday when he dethroned China's Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 to grab the title in Singapore.