Asia Cup 2023 is set to kickstart from 30 August and Team India is in complete preparation mode for the crucial tournament which might also set the tone for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. The players in Team India's Asia Cup 2023 squad are undergoing a closed-door training camp in Alur and yo-yo tests are also conducted to check the fitness level of players. Young star Shubman Gill has performed exceptionally well in the yo-yo fitness test and outperformed Virat Kohli.

"The yo-yo test being an aerobic endurance fitness test, the results could vary from when you last played and how much of workload you have gone through in the past week. Gill as of now has the highest score of 18.7. Most of the players have scored between 16.5 and 18," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

As per the reports, all the Indian cricket players who have undergone the yo-yo fitness test till now have achieved the qualifying mark of 16.5 which shows the seriousness Indian players have towards their fitness levels. Most of the players in the Asia Cup 2023 squad are done with their yo-yo fitness tests apart from Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and KL Rahul.

The results of yo-yo fitness are confidential and the players are not allowed to share them on social media platforms. As per the news platform The Indian Express, the BCCI have expressed displeasure over Virat Kohli sharing his yo-yo fitness test score of 17.2 on his Instagram story. The cricket administration warned the players verbally that sharing such information on social media platforms can lead to a breach of contract.

Team India's Asia Cup 2023 squad

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Reserve: Sanju Samson