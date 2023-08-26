Shubman Gill surpasses Virat Kohli to become fittest player of Team India. Here's his yo-yo test score1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 04:37 PM IST
Young star Shubman Gill has performed exceptionally well in the yo-yo fitness test and outperformed Virat Kohli
Asia Cup 2023 is set to kickstart from 30 August and Team India is in complete preparation mode for the crucial tournament which might also set the tone for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. The players in Team India's Asia Cup 2023 squad are undergoing a closed-door training camp in Alur and yo-yo tests are also conducted to check the fitness level of players. Young star Shubman Gill has performed exceptionally well in the yo-yo fitness test and outperformed Virat Kohli.