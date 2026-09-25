Shubman Gill survives injury scare in Thiruvananthapuram nets ahead of India vs West Indies 1st ODI

India captain Shubman Gill left the nets in pain on Friday after a rearing Mohammed Siraj delivery struck him on the right elbow, two days before the first ODI against West Indies at Greenfield International Stadium. The visitors, who landed in Thiruvananthapuram on September 23, have still not trained.
Shubman Gill was among the first batters out at the Sports Hub, working with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad. He looked settled against Gurnoor Brar after a cautious start, even if Nitish Kumar Reddy beat him outside off a couple of times. The scare came when he faced Siraj. A length ball climbed and struck the right elbow. Gill walked off writhing. The physio went with him. Siraj checked on his captain. Kohli, batting in the next net, followed.
Support staff strapped the arm. Gill sat clutching the elbow and spent the rest of the session in recovery. He did not return to face live bowling. He later joked with Brar and looked more comfortable when the group left the field. India have a little more than a day before Sunday’s 2 PM IST start. Gill’s last series also began with a ring-finger scare: a blow in Sri Lanka last month that he played through in the Tests.
There is no official reason yet for the delayed first session. The Caribbean side is expected to train on Saturday, the eve of the match. Shai Hope captains a squad built around pace and a mix of young keepers. The three ODIs run Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati (September 30) and New Chandigarh (October 3), before five T20Is.
Shubman Gill’s elbow will be the first concern on Saturday’s fitness list. If he is cleared, India will start their home white-ball season with Rohit and Kohli back in the same middle order and a new-look attack around Siraj and Prasidh.
The tour arrives as Cricket West Indies announced a financial reset. International players keep 12-month contracts but take a 25 percent cut in retainer fees. Domestic retainers drop to seven months.
India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (vc, wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi.
West Indies: Shai Hope (c, wk), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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