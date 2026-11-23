Indian captain Shubman Gill has taken a dig at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after his team's draw against New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington, urging the global cricket body to revisit it's ban on using saliva to shine the cricket ball. Gill's comments came on Monday after New Zealand batted out 75 overs on the final day of the drawn first Test.

Resuming the fifth day at 119/2, New Zealand scored only 120 runs for the loss of three wickets on a largely unresponsive surface, with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips batting for 43 overs for their unbroken 63-run stand or the sixth wicket. Gill stated that Kookaburra has been getting softer very quickly, making life increasingly difficult for bowlers.

"We are way past Covid times. There was a rule that you can't apply saliva to shine the ball. it's been 7-8 years now, I still don't understand why they are not allowing it," the Indian captain said. "Our first ball, I think after 25-30 overs, the ball became very soft. I think they also complained," he said.

“We saw this in England as well. In the first 3-4 matches, we gave a slightly different ball in the Oval,” The India captain questioned the it of the Kookaburra, pointing out that a softer ball significantly reduces the chances of edges carrying to the wicketkeeper or slips.

“I don't know if the quality of the balls has come down or what happened. But in such conditions, if there is no help from the wicket, and the ball also becomes soft, then it becomes very difficult for the bowlers to take wickets. They don't carry the edges,” added Gill.

"So, the caught-behind dismissal becomes harder. If there is not so much movement in the pitch, then the LBW remains on hold."

Why was Shubman calling to revisit saliva ban? Gill, who missed on a hundred by just two runs in the first innings, allowing saliva could help teams maintain the condition of the ball for longer, particularly on surfaces where bowlers are struggling to extract movement.

"And on the saliva, yes, I do believe that teams should be allowed to use saliva. It was a rule that was made effective during COVID. I think we are long past that," he said. "The condition of the ball, if you're not shining the ball or if you're not able to maintain the ball well, especially on wickets like these, it makes the job of the bowlers very difficult."

Gill said India had encountered similar problems during their 2025 tour of England, where the ball softened early in the innings. "Ideally, we understand after 50 overs, the ball obviously will go soft. But if the ball is going soft after 25-30 overs or it's going out of shape and you're also not able to maintain the ball and use saliva, then it's a very difficult job for the bowlers," he said.

What's ICC saliva ban? After cricket resumed post COVID-19, the ICC had introduced the ban on saliva for polishing the red cherry, in an attempt to reduce the spreading of the disease. According to ICC's regulations on saliva ban, "If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during and initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning. A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side.