Indian captain Shubman Gill has taken a dig at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after his team's draw against New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington, urging the global cricket body to revisit it's ban on using saliva to shine the cricket ball. Gill's comments came on Monday after New Zealand batted out 75 overs on the final day of the drawn first Test.

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Resuming the fifth day at 119/2, New Zealand scored only 120 runs for the loss of three wickets on a largely unresponsive surface, with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips batting for 43 overs for their unbroken 63-run stand or the sixth wicket. Gill stated that Kookaburra has been getting softer very quickly, making life increasingly difficult for bowlers.

"We are way past Covid times. There was a rule that you can't apply saliva to shine the ball. it's been 7-8 years now, I still don't understand why they are not allowing it," the Indian captain said. "Our first ball, I think after 25-30 overs, the ball became very soft. I think they also complained," he said.

“We saw this in England as well. In the first 3-4 matches, we gave a slightly different ball in the Oval,” The India captain questioned the it of the Kookaburra, pointing out that a softer ball significantly reduces the chances of edges carrying to the wicketkeeper or slips.

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“I don't know if the quality of the balls has come down or what happened. But in such conditions, if there is no help from the wicket, and the ball also becomes soft, then it becomes very difficult for the bowlers to take wickets. They don't carry the edges,” added Gill.

"So, the caught-behind dismissal becomes harder. If there is not so much movement in the pitch, then the LBW remains on hold."

Why was Shubman calling to revisit saliva ban? Gill, who missed on a hundred by just two runs in the first innings, allowing saliva could help teams maintain the condition of the ball for longer, particularly on surfaces where bowlers are struggling to extract movement.

"And on the saliva, yes, I do believe that teams should be allowed to use saliva. It was a rule that was made effective during COVID. I think we are long past that," he said. "The condition of the ball, if you're not shining the ball or if you're not able to maintain the ball well, especially on wickets like these, it makes the job of the bowlers very difficult."

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Gill said India had encountered similar problems during their 2025 tour of England, where the ball softened early in the innings. "Ideally, we understand after 50 overs, the ball obviously will go soft. But if the ball is going soft after 25-30 overs or it's going out of shape and you're also not able to maintain the ball and use saliva, then it's a very difficult job for the bowlers," he said.

What's ICC saliva ban? After cricket resumed post COVID-19, the ICC had introduced the ban on saliva for polishing the red cherry, in an attempt to reduce the spreading of the disease. According to ICC's regulations on saliva ban, "If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during and initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning. A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side.

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“Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences,” it added.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in