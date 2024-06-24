Shubman Gill to lead India against Zimbabwe in T20Is in Rohit Sharma's absence, check Indian squad here
India is all set to visit Harare in the first week of July to participate in a 5-match T20I series against the Zimbabwe.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 24 June announced the men's Indian cricket team squad of 15 players for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. The team will be led by Shubman Gill in Rohit Sharma's absence, who will take a leave after an intense ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies.