The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 24 June announced the men's Indian cricket team squad of 15 players for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. The team will be led by Shubman Gill in Rohit Sharma's absence, who will take a leave after an intense ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies.

India is set to visit Harare in the first week of July to play a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

According to the schedule, the first T20 match will be played on July 6, while the second will be played on July 7. The third match is scheduled for 10 July, the fourth for 13 July, and the fifth for 14 July.

All the matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club from 4.30 pm IST (1 pm local time).

No senior player in squad: Looking at the squad announced, there will no senior players in the squad who are currently playing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies. Apart from Rohit Sharma, the Indian team will not have the presence of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube or Mohammed Siraj.

Here's the squad for Indian cricket team: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

India in T20 World Cup 2024: In the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, India have been unbeaten till now and would like to continue with their winning streak. They have played six matches in this tournament, five of which they won, and one was washed away due to rain. India will play their seventh match on Monday which will decide who will advance to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

