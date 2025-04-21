Shubman Gill to marry soon? Gujarat Titans captain caught off-guard at sudden marriage question before KKR vs GT clash

Shubman Gill was caught off-guard during the coin toss against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Monday when commentator Danny Morrison suddenly asked the Gujarat Titans captain about his marriage.

At 25, Gill is touted to be the next big thing in Indian cricket after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and also enjoys a huge fan following in India. In fact, Gill is also the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team under Rohit.

However, a sudden question about his marriage left Gill blushing in front of a packed Eden Gardens. After Gujarat Titans lost the toss, Morrison asked Gill, “You're looking lovely, no wedding bells in the future. What's happening? You getting married?"

The Gujarat Titans skipper blushed and replied with a smile, “No, nothing of that sort.” Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans were sent to bat first after losing the toss at Eden Gardens.

How Gujarat Titans fared under Gill in IPL 2025? Unlike the previous season, Gujarat Titans look a complete different side under Shubman Gill in IPL 2025. With five wins from seven games, Gujarat Titans are sitting at the top of the points table with 10 points. It was under Gill, Gujarat Titans had finished eighth last year. Notably, it was Gill's first season as Gujarat Titans captain in IPL 2024.

KKR vs GT playing XIs Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy